Gil Scott-Heron - Lady Day and John Coltrane

The Gil Scott-Heron Songbook

Hootananny Brixton
Mon, 1 Apr, 7:00 pm
£14.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

To celebrate what would have been Gil Scott-Heron's 75th birthday, we've put together a special bank holiday show with The Gil Scott-Heron Songbook.

The Gil Scott-Heron Songbook is the dynamic duo of Aki Remally and Fraser Urquhart. They play with a full...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
