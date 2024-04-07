DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le Plan et L'Empreinte présentent le WE METAL FEST 2024. Pour cette première édition, les deux Scènes de Musiques Actuelles de Grand Paris Sud, s'associent pour mettre à l'honneur le metal dans le cadre d'un festival sur deux jours, qui se tiendra au Plan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.