DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Calling all lovers of secondhand / vintage / small brands / homewares / Vinted & Depop sellers / those clearing out their wardrobes / anything you name it! 👛
We’re throwing a Sunday Flea Market at The Shack on Sun, 3 March from 12-4pm. Stalls & entry are...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.