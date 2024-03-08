DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
The Rabbit Box is excited to present Low Hums, La Cerca & Trances for a night of indie/psych/twangy pop rock!
Day of Show tickets available at the bar when we open at 3pm & at the door at 6pm
Psychedelic four-piece La Cerca originally emerged under...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.