La Java Comedy Club #36
Soirée exceptionnelle pour fêter les 5 ans du meilleur plateau de Paris avec 10 humoristes incroyables :
- Louis Chappey
- Marine Ella
- Ayoub
- Alexis Le Rossignol
- Nash
- Merwane Benlazar
- Rodrigue
- Rémi Boyes...
