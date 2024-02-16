DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LA JAVA COMEDY CLUB FÊTE SES 5 ANS

La Java
Fri, 16 Feb, 7:00 pm
About

La Java Comedy Club #36

Soirée exceptionnelle pour fêter les 5 ans du meilleur plateau de Paris avec 10 humoristes incroyables :

- Louis Chappey

- Marine Ella

- Ayoub

- Alexis Le Rossignol

- Nash

- Merwane Benlazar

- Rodrigue

- Rémi Boyes...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par A.A Production.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Java

105 Rue du Faubourg du Temple, 75010 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

