DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

DISSPENSER - ospiti G. Vallortigara e Marco Los

CAP10100
28 Feb - 29 Feb
TheatreTorino
€10.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

La divulgazione scientifica incontra la Stand Up Comedy

Ep.2 : IL CERVELLO CHE RIDE

Il neuroscienziato Giorgio Vallortigara incontra l’ironia tagliente di Marco Los in un dialogo a metà strada tra il serio e il faceto. Si può ridere di tutto? Esiste l'um...

Tutte le età
Presentato da CAP10100 - ASSOCIAZIONE TEATRALE ORFEO.

Venue

CAP10100

Corso Moncalieri, 18, 10133 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.