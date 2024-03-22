Top track

Flamango Bay EP Release Show

Genghis Cohen
Fri, 22 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$15.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sid The Cat Presents

Flamango Bay EP Release Show

3/22/2024 at Genghis Cohen

LA group Flamango Bay return to Moshi Moshi with their second EP 'Mascara', coming March 22nd 2024. Inspired by the riot grrl movement, Mitski’s Bury Me At Makeout Creek and ba...

This is an All Ages event.
Presented by Sid The Cat.
Lineup

Flamango Bay

Venue

Genghis Cohen

740 N Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

