Bruno Heinen & Camerata Alma Viva - Spring

Jazz Brunch

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 17 Feb, 12:30 pm
Food & drinkLondon
From £35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ninety One are excited to welcome you to our live Jazz Brunch experience. Join us in our intimate living room, just off the bustle of Brick Lane, to enjoy a delicious 2 or 3 course meal, drinks (bottomless prosecco option) and live jazz.

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Lineup

Bruno Heinen

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open12:30 pm
250 capacity

