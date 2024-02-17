DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sign up for first access to limited tickets: http://www.eatyourownears.com/170224
Eat Your Own Ears presents
Four Tet + Floating Points
Saturday 17th February
5PM - 11PM
Roundhouse
Under-16s to be accompanied by an adult, Under-14s to be accompa...
