Four Tet + Floating Points

Roundhouse
Sat, 17 Feb, 5:00 pm
DJLondon
£45.05The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Sign up for first access to limited tickets: http://www.eatyourownears.com/170224

Eat Your Own Ears presents

Four Tet + Floating Points

Saturday 17th February

5PM - 11PM

Roundhouse

Under-16s to be accompanied by an adult, Under-14s to be accompa...

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Four Tet, Floating Points

Venue

Roundhouse

Roundhouse, Chalk Farm Rd, London NW1 8EH
Doors open5:00 pm
Accessibility information

