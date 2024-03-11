DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Neuroscience of Emotions with Neuroscientist Faissal Sharif

Cambridge Junction
Mon, 11 Mar, 7:00 pm
TalkCambridge
£15.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Ever wondered where your feelings come from and how they shape your daily experiences? Are emotions perceived similarly across cultures? What is the role of language? Join us in exploring the captivating realm of the ‘Neuroscience of Emotions’, a talk that...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Seed Talks
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Cambridge Junction

Clifton Way, Cambridge CB1 7GX, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
850 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.