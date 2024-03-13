DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Aidan Leclaire

Songbyrd
Wed, 13 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsWashington D.C.
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Immersed in the diverse cultural crossroads of America's North and South, Aidan's musical identity is an amalgamation of the varied genres that surrounded him during his upbringing. Inspired by a mosaic of influential artists, from Arctic Monkeys to John C...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Lineup

Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

