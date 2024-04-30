Top track

The Accidentals with special guest Danni Nicholls

Eddie's Attic
Tue, 30 Apr, 9:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
About

The Accidentals with special guest Danni Nicholls live at Eddie's Attic!

Texas Lifestyle Magazine chose The Accidentals as the “band to see” at Austin City Limits, SXSW, calling them defiant, young – powerful, and undaunted.”

All female, multi-instrument...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Accidentals

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Doors open8:45 pm

