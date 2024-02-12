DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

PLANT and Sip with KT

The Flamingo House
Mon, 12 Feb, 7:00 pm
WorkshopSacramento
$44.99The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sip, Plant, & Play! 🌿🍹

This holiday season we are digging in and getting our hands dirty with DIY.

Join us for a night of green-thumb fun! 🌱✨ Your ticket not only gets you a tasty cocktail but also your very own Kokedama – the ultimate moss ball maste...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Flamingo House & KT
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

