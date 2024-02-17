DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taranta-Fimmene: Le Donne della Taranta!

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A
Sat, 17 Feb, 9:15 pm
GigsParma
€12.50
"Taranta - Fimmine" è uno spettacolo che celebra le melodie salentine attraverso la partecipazione di talentuose artiste come Stefania Morciano e Francesca Della Monaca, accompagnate dal collettivo E-Wired Empathy: Giovanni Amighetti, Luca Nobis e Roberto...

All ages
Presentato da Zanchi Impresa Sociale Società Cooperativa.

Lineup

Luca Nobis, Roberto Gualdi, Giovanni Amighetti

Venue

Borgo Santa Brigida 5A

Borgo Santa Brigida, 5, 43121 Parma PR, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

