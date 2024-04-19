Top track

Trophy Eyes + guests

Santeria Toscana 31
Fri, 19 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsMilano
€29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Trophy Eyes

Tutte le età
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Trophy Eyes

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

