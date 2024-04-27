DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

"Are You That Instagram DJ?" Tour by @DJOFRESH

The Sultan Room
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 pm
DJNew York
$25
About

O Fresh has captivated social media with his DJ mashups, mixing Burna Boy, Drake and Taylor Swift with some of the hottest Bollywood and Punjabi songs across the world. On his first tour, he is blending the best South Asian music with the top Afrobeats, HI...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

O Fresh

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
250 capacity

