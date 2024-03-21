Top track

Tam Tam

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Venna

Le Café de la Danse
Thu, 21 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€25.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tam Tam
Got a code?

About

Après sa plus grande année à ce jour, le producteur et saxophoniste primé aux Grammys Venna annonce une tournée européenne avec un passage au Café de la Danse à Paris le 21 mars 2024 ! Venna produit le genre de morceaux qui vous tient en haleine et cela n’...

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venna

Venue

Le Café de la Danse

5 Passage Louis-Philippe, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.