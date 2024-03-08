DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Manvils, Dead Broke, One Hundred Moons

The Garrison
Fri, 8 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$22.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DAD BOD PRODUCTION HOUSE presents the MANVILS, DEAD BROKE, and ONE HUNDRED MOONS on Friday, March 8th at THE GARRISON.

Headliners, the MANVILS, are set to make their epic return to the stage since 2023. These hard rock veterans will be playing hits of...

This is an 19+ event
Presented by Dad Bod Productions
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Garrison

1197 Dundas Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1X3, Canada
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.