Pupil Slicer + Coilguns + God Alone

DUST
Thu, 11 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£15.50

About

PUPIL SLICER announced their arrival with their debut album, Mirrors, in March 2021 and haven’t let up since. The four piece's take on mathy grindcore has captivated their continually growing fan base, as the band continues to shift and evolve. The lifting...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

God Alone, Coilguns, Pupil Slicer

Venue

DUST

77 East Street, Brighton, BN1 1NF, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

