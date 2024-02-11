DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge: Nick Gallardo

The Century Room
Sun, 11 Feb, 4:00 pm
GigsTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($10 tickets | 4pm doors) Jazz up your February at Fruit Cocktail Lounge on Sunday February 11 at the Century Room!

Join your friends, family and community at Tucson's premiere LGBTQIA+ jazz cocktail party featuring the sensational Nick Gallardo on the mi...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Century Room & Golden Gravy Productions
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open4:00 pm
100 capacity

