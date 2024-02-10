DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Delta

Siroco
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Presentación del primer álbum de Delta, “Sin Sueños Ni Cafeína”, en Sala Siroco Madrid. Única fecha.

“Corren malos tiempos para las bandas, y por ello hay que poner en valor discos como este, no en vano los de Barcelona han conseguido que su canción de es...

Menores de 16 años acompañados de padres o tutores legales
Organizado por Delta
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delta

Venue

Siroco

Calle San Dimas, 3, 28015 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.