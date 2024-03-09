DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Six Nations: England vs Ireland

Night Tales Loft
Sat, 9 Mar, 4:00 pm
SportLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The 6 Nations at NT's Loft.

England vs Ireland - Kickoff at 4:45pm

All seating is free + allocated first-come-first-serve

For more information please contact info@ntloft.co.uk

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Doors open4:00 pm
350 capacity

