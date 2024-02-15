DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
($15-$25 | 7pm & 9pm Shows) Join us in welcoming back hometown hero Sergio Tabanico back to Tucson!
Sergio Tabanico
Sergio Tabanico is a tenor saxophonist based in New York City. Originally from Tucson, Arizona, he made way to New York in 2015 to study a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.