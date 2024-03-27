Top track

Joseph Keckler - The Ride



Tales of Lust & Madness with Lydia Lunch & Joesph Keckler

The Rabbit Box
Wed, 27 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsSeattle
$33.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Two of New York’s most distinctive performers join forces on this double bill. In back-to-back sets, Lunch’s legendary, spellbinding prose and Keckler’s haunting and tricksterish songs promise an intimate evening of musical and linguistic intrigue.

LYDIA...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The Rabbit Box.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lydia Lunch, Joseph Keckler

Venue

The Rabbit Box

94 Pike Street, Seattle, Washington 98101, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

