Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet (EARLY SHOW)

DROM
Wed, 21 Feb, 7:00 pm
$35.23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Join us for a mesmerizing evening of jazz as the world-renowned trombonist and composer Delfeayo Marsalis Quintet takes the stage on DROM on February 21! Known for his remarkable craftsmanship and soul-stirring performances, Delfeayo Marsalis is a titan in...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DROM.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Delfeayo Marsalis

Venue

DROM

85 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

