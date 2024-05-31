Top track

O Bêbado e a Equilibrista

João Bosco

Miami Beach Bandshell
Fri, 31 May, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
About

“Two centuries of his country’s rhythms flow through the fingers of João Bosco, one of Brazil’s most fabled guitarists, singers and composers. Now 70, he can stir up a whirlwind of speed and agility, breezing through tricky meters, harmonies and beats from...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..
Lineup

João Bosco

Venue

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

