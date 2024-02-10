Top track

About Fashion

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

F@G R@G: A WUSSY Magazine Party with Mel 4Ever

C'mon Everybody
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyNew York
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

About Fashion
Got a code?

About

F@G R@G: A WUSSY Magazine Party with Mel 4Ever at C'mon Everybody

DJ Sets by

Esmé

Pogo Pope (Bustié)

Raising Funds for WUSSY Magazine Vol.13

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Wussy & C’mon Everybody.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

C'mon Everybody

325 Franklin Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11238, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.