DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
WIN! A year's supply of tickets to the hottest shows at Islington Assembly Hall.
How to Enter
To be eligible to win the prize you must enter through this competition page and have followed Islington Assembly Hall on DICE: https://link.dice.fm/islington-a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs