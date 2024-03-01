Top track

Jan Blomqvist - The Space In Between - Ben Böhmer Remix

Koncept Presents: Jan Blomqvist (Live)

The Venue ATX
Fri, 1 Mar, 9:00 pm
From $23.87

About

Join us on March 1st for the highly anticipated return of Jan Blomqvist to Austin. Get ready to be captivated with Jan's mesmerizing live performance! Joining him on support duties will be MANTi and Zenti.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Koncept.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jan Blomqvist, MANTi

Venue

The Venue ATX

516 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

