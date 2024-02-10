DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fumaça Fluxo, The Ton of Brix, Brixton

The Ton of Brix
Sat, 10 Feb, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

English/Português

Address: 414 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LF

On Saturday February 10 Fumaça Fluxo returns to South London club The Ton of Brix

Fumaça is an underground funk show with guest artists on rotation in intimate spaces between 300 - 400 capaci...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Fervo Fluxo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Ton of Brix

414 Coldharbour Lane, Lambeth, London, SW9 8LF, United Kingdom
Doors open11:00 pm

FAQs

What time is last entry? A que horas é a última entrada?

1:30

Can I bring a photo of my ID? Posso levar uma foto da minha identidade?

Physical photo ID is essential. Não, a identidade deve ser física e exibir uma foto.

