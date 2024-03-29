Top track

Rare Happiness

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Hunee: 5 Fridays at Phonox

Phonox
Fri, 29 Mar, 9:30 pm
DJLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Rare Happiness
Got a code?

About Hunee

It’s tough to pin a genre on Hunee’s eclectic sound. The German DJ fuses Chicago house, ambient techno, reggae, disco and culture-spanning samples in sets which have sold out FOLD and closed Dekmantel.

Posted by DICE

Event information

*Tickets on sale Tuesday 23rd January at 10am.

“A club that feels like home, a crowd that feels like family, a party where the music matters. This is what Phonox means to me” - Hunee.

It’s been 15 years since Rush Hour staple Hunee first reared onto the...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Phonox.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Hunee

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.