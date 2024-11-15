Top track

Hardcore Superstar + Wednesday 13

Live Club
Fri, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsTrezzo sull'Adda
€40.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HARDCORE SUPERSTAR + WEDNESDAY 13 performing MURDERDOLLS

Questo è un evento 14+
Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Hardcore Superstar, Wednesday 13, Murderdolls

Venue

Live Club

Via Giuseppe Mazzini, 58, 20056 Trezzo sull'Adda MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

