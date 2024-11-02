Top track

NOKIA 3210

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Augn

Hafenklang
Sat, 2 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

NOKIA 3210
Got a code?

About

AUGN ist gerissene Gesellschaftskritik, sonore Systemfehlerlese, musikalische Mängelliste des Menschlichen... Blablabla. Will doch kein Schwein lesen, sowas. Und nachher schreibt das wirklich noch jemand ab. Nope, das muss anders.

Du. Ich. Der da drüben....

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AUGN

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.