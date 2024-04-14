Top track

Brass Queens - Kiss Me More

Brass Band Pool Party

The Sultan Room
Sun, 14 Apr, 12:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Get in the spirit of summer with an afternoon of brassy dance music by NYC's own Brass Queens and Shag Horns featuring Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band from Colorado! Everything you could want at a pool party (minus the pool): great music, great drinks, and all...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Sultan Room.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brass Queens, Shag Horns , Guerilla Fanfare Brass Band

Venue

The Sultan Room

234 Starr St, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open12:30 pm
Event ends3:40 pm
250 capacity

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.