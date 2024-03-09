DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SHAPES

The Lower Third
Sat, 9 Mar, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£11.22
About

Livin’ Proof’s Khalil brings his New York club night Shapes to London again after the sold out event back in Oct. A hugely popular and much loved staple in the New York scene, Shapes moves freely between Hip Hop to RnB and Soul, Dancehall to Afrobeats, and...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Outernet Venue Ltd.
Lineup

Khalil, Mister S

Venue

The Lower Third

26 Denmark St, London WC2H 8NJ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

