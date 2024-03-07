DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Divas of Disco: A Female Forward Disco Dance Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 7 Mar, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PLEASE NOTE: This is a tribute dance night. None of the artists mentioned will be appearing at this event, nor are they affiliated with the event.

For table inquiries or general questions, please text +1 (818) 861-6653 or email jake@stereo-punks.com.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.