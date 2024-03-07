DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PLEASE NOTE: This is a tribute dance night. None of the artists mentioned will be appearing at this event, nor are they affiliated with the event.
For table inquiries or general questions, please text +1 (818) 861-6653 or email jake@stereo-punks.com.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.