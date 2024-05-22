DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
LINEUP:
Nu Jazz (US)
Lord Spikeheart (KEN)
Teresa Riemann (GER)
On May 22nd, Trauma Bar und Kino presents *Hysteria Vox*, featuring cathartic vocal performances by international artists Nu Jazz, Lord Spikeheart, and Teresa Riemann. This sonic spectacle...
