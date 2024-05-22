DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nu Jazz // Lord Spikeheart // Teresa Riemann

Trauma Bar und Kino
Wed, 22 May, 6:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

LINEUP:

Nu Jazz (US)

Lord Spikeheart (KEN)

Teresa Riemann (GER)

On May 22nd, Trauma Bar und Kino presents *Hysteria Vox*, featuring cathartic vocal performances by international artists Nu Jazz, Lord Spikeheart, and Teresa Riemann. This sonic spectacle...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Trauma Bar und Kino.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lord Spikeheart

Venue

Trauma Bar und Kino

Heidestraße 50, 10557 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

