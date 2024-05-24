Top track

Drahla + For You Information + Violet Mistake | Terremoto Apache

Specka
Fri, 24 May, 7:30 pm
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El grupo inglés Drahla se presentará en Madrid para ofrecer un show con el motivo de presentación de su nuevo disco Angletape. Estarán acompañados de la banda madrileña For Your Information, junto a los barceloneses Violet Mistake.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Specka Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Drahla, For Your Information, Violet Mistake

Venue

Specka

Calle de Orense, 26, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

