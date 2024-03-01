DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Room 1:
Yung Singh B2B Mirza
Ayesha
Kaur
Kromestar B2B Sukh Knight
Riva
Talvin Singh (Live)
Room 2: JAWANI4EVA
Arjxn
Saachi
Vedic Roots
VNEE
Room 3:
D-Malice
Noudle B2B Avs
Shivum Sharma
Entry 19+. Please remember to bring ID...
