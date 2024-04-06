Top track

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter - ALL OF MY FRIENDS ARE GOING TO HELL

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter

Church of The Holy Trinity
Sat, 6 Apr, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
About

SAVED! is an apocalyptic revelation on the complex, sometimes ugly, always nonlinear process of healing. Herein, Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter documents an earnest attempt to achieve salvation through the tenets of charismatic Christianity, focusing on t...

This is an All Ages event
Presented by Transmit Presents & Prepare The Ground
Lineup

Reverend Kristin Michael Hayter

Venue

Church of The Holy Trinity

10 Trinity Sq, Toronto, Ontario M5G 1B1, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm
400 capacity

