DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Building on the momentum of their 2022 EP “Motorbike” Blue Bendy are stretching out into vast new sonic terrain. Their following two singles “Mr Bubblegum” - a joyously intricate piece of experimental guitar pop - and the frenetic, propulsive yet incredibl...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.