Slynk - Techno Viking

Slynk

Space Banana
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsBoise
From $32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Slynk

Starting his career in an underground New York inspired café in his original hometown of Brisbane, Australia, to his first International appearance at Shambhala's Fractal Forest, in 2009, continues to refine his skills, experimenting and educating himself Read more

Event information

Join us as we welcome Slynk to Space Banana for an exclusive 75 min set.

Support tba.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Half Weekend.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Slynk

Venue

Space Banana

816 West Bannock Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

