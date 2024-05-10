DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Maximo Park DJ set

Justines
Fri, 10 May, 9:00 pm
DJMargate
£15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Maximo Park head to Justines for a DJ set!

Alt-pop, post-punk, indie, northern soul, hip-hop - eclecticism is the order of the day! Kate Bush to Kraftwerk, Beyonce to Yeah Yeah Yeahs, James Brown to X-Ray Spex.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Justines.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Doors open9:00 pm

