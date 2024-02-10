Top track

Fallin' All in You

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trevor Nelson's Soul Nation Valentines Special

Canvas 1
Sat, 10 Feb, 9:00 pm
DJManchester
£23.41The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Fallin' All in You
Got a code?

About

Trevor Nelson’s first big night for 2024, takes place at new live music venue Canvas, Oxford Road, in the heart of Manchester to bring in 2024 in style!!!

Music on the night:

Main Room : hosted by TREVOR NELSON playing pure old school vibes from the 70s...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Canvas.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Canvas 1

CANVAS, 1 Circle Square, 3 Symphony Park, Oxford Rd, Manchester, M1 7FS
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.