DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Trevor Nelson’s first big night for 2024, takes place at new live music venue Canvas, Oxford Road, in the heart of Manchester to bring in 2024 in style!!!
Music on the night:
Main Room : hosted by TREVOR NELSON playing pure old school vibes from the 70s...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.