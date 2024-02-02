DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

IVW24 Yessir, Ebbb, Black Fondu,The Midnight Itch

Windmill Brixton
Fri, 2 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Independent Venue Week 2024 - Night #5 (it's going to get messy)

It's that week of the year again when we celebrate the spirit of independence and invite Windmill favourites, new and old, to come and play in a week full of awesome shows.

EBBB - the perfe...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Midnight Itch, ebbb

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

