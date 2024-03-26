Top track

The Orwells

El Club Detroit
Tue, 26 Mar, 7:00 pm
$27.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Illinois rock group the Orwells played a rowdy brand of indie rock inspired by bands like the Replacements and Black Lips. Their energetic live shows and punchy songs caught on and the band was soon making albums, debuting in 2012 with Remember When.

This is an all ages event.
Presented by El Club.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Orwells

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

