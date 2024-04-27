DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paul Kalkbrenner

La Folie Douce Val d'Isère
Sat, 27 Apr, 11:00 am
DJVal-d'Isère
€35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Le Berlinois Paul Kalkbrenner est un talent international unique. Après plusieurs albums en tête des hit-parades, des millions de fans et des festivals en tête d'affiche dans le monde entier, il est devenu l'une des plus grandes superstars de la techno. C’...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par LA FOLIE DOUCE.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Paul Kalkbrenner

Venue

La Folie Douce Val d'Isère

Télécabine de La Daille
Doors open12:00 pm

