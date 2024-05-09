DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thomas Csorba with special guests Grayson Jenkins and The Lindsley Brothers

Eddie's Attic
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsAtlanta
From $20.03The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Thomas Csorba with special guests Grayson Jenkins and The Lindsley Brothers live at Eddie's Attic!

Thomas Csorba is getting to the good part. On his forthcoming album, Windchimes (set to release on April 19th) he delves into the slow, reflective and “at-h...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Eddie's Attic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 2 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Thomas Csorba

Venue

Eddie's Attic

515 North Mcdonough Street, Decatur, Georgia 30030, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.