Top track

Honey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Swim Deep

Village Underground
Thu, 13 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £22.34The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Melodic indie rock band Swim deep will be taking centre stage at Village underground this Summer. Emerging in 2024 after a creative rebirth and close collaboration with beloved solo artist and producer Bill Ryder-Jones, Swim Deep unveils their fourth album...

Presented by Village Underground.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Swim Deep, Prima Queen

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

