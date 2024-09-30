Top track

Gaffa Tape Sandy - Split

Gaffa Tape Sandy

Mon, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£13.56

About

Gaffa Tape Sandy are heading out on the road in support of their upcoming new album Hold My hand, God Damn It set for release on 31st May 2024 via Alcopop! Records.

Written nervously together as the world slowly emerged from the first COVID-19 lockdown. T...

14+ (Under 18s to be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by Sunder
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Gaffa Tape Sandy, really big really clever

Venue

Exchange

72, 73 Old Market St, Bristol BS2 0EJ, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

