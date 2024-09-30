DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Gaffa Tape Sandy are heading out on the road in support of their upcoming new album Hold My hand, God Damn It set for release on 31st May 2024 via Alcopop! Records.
Written nervously together as the world slowly emerged from the first COVID-19 lockdown. T...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.